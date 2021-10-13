Amanda Meadows’ third-grade classroom at Bradley Elementary School was transformed into what looked like a classic Italian bistro Tuesday, complete with red plaid tablecloths adorned with candles and table settings.
But it wasn’t pasta that was on the menu. It was books.
The elaborate setup was part of a “book tasting” Meadows whips up for her students each year.
As part of the tasting, students are asked to “try” a book for five minutes to see whether or not it’s something they might enjoy.
Donning an apron to act as the students’ server, Meadows carries around a platter of books to each table, which students then peruse in order to select a book to “taste.”
This far into the school year, Meadows says she knows her students pretty well so if they have trouble deciding on a book, she can lend a hand and offer some expert “tasting” advice by picking out a book for them.
If the students like the book, they write down the title as well as a brief description about the book on their paper placemat so they can remember to check it out later.
“My classroom is full of different book series and because it’s third grade, I’m just trying to get them hooked on a book with minimal pictures,” Meadows said. “And if they find a series they like, then they don’t have to worry about, ‘What am I going to read next?’ Instead it’s, ‘Oh, I got to get the next one,’ and they can just go to the shelf and get the next one.”
Aubrey Hornsby — 8, almost 9 years old — said she was excited when she walked into class Tuesday and discovered that her classroom had been turned into a restaurant.
“I was really surprised. I really didn’t know what we were doing, but I was excited,” she said.
During the book tasting, Aubrey said the book she most enjoyed was “I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic” by Lauren Tarshis.
“It’s a book about the Titanic and even though it was a long time ago – I don’t know why – but I just really like that kind of stuff,” Aubrey said.
“I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic” is part of a fictional book series of roughly 20 “I Survived” books by Tarshis that depict children characters in the middle of historical disasters.
Meadows said, “It’s like magic,” when she sees a student click with a new book series.
“Just now when I asked them who found (a book series) they wanted to try, all their hands went up,” she said. “That just makes me really happy and excited that they’re motivated to try something.”
Meadows said she got the idea for the book tasting from a teacher blog that she follows.
She added that the book tasting is always a hit and something her students remember even after they leave.
“I had a sign outside that said, 'book tasting today,' and I had some former students like, ‘Oh, you’re doing that today?’ They remembered it,” she said. “I think it’s good for them to have some positive experiences with reading and choosing books that they are interested in.”
Meadows said she also has a shelf of books in her room that were turned into movies and once students read the book and pass a test, they can then check out the movie to watch at home with their families.
“So often, when we see kids, their face is in a screen, and it does me happy to see their face in a book,” she said.
Meadows said the props for the books tasting were paid for through a grant from Concord University that she received several years ago.