Students at Shady Spring Elementary School have been learning that the holidays aren’t just about the gifts they get, but also the ones they give.
Penny Lowery, the principal at Shady Spring, said the school has a tradition of celebrating the 12 days leading up to the Christmas break with what they call the “12 Days of Fun.”
Each day has its own theme, which relates to a Christmas movie or book, which the students can dress for.
This year, in addition to fun, Lowery said they decided to make it about giving as well, making it the “12 Days of Giving and Fun.”
While they’ve still kept the themes, Lowery said the themes for each day are now tied to a charity, organization or good deed.
For example, Lowery said the theme for day one, which took place Dec. 7, was “White Christmas.”
On this day, students were asked to dress all in white as well as donate instant mashed potatoes, which would be donated to Fishes and Loaves of Beckley.
At the start of the 12 days, Lowery said 12 small boxes were laid out on a table at the front of the school for students to drop off donations.
As the donations were only a request, Lowery said she figured each student would choose to donate on one or two of the days.
“We thought we might get a few little things each day,” she said. “But on the first day, I bet we had 10 boxes full off mashed potatoes.”
Lowery said the generosity of the students, parents and staff has been overwhelming and has continued throughout the 12-day event.
Lowery said the second day’s theme was “Not a creature was stirring” where students were asked to dress like an animal as well as donate dog or cat food for the Raleigh County Humane Society.
Lowery said the amount of animal food that was donated filled an entire vehicle.
“(The students) have really enjoyed this,” she said. “We’ve been able to give to so many organizations.”
Lowery said all her students, even the younger ones, have all grasped the importance and the impact that giving to others can make.
She said they teach all their students using books and literature how good giving to others can be.
“With giving, it doesn’t matter how big you are, how much you have or how old you are,” Lowery said. “Everyone can make a difference.”
As part of the 12 Days of Giving and Fun, the school also donated to the Raleigh County Homeless Shelter, the Ronald McDonald House in Morgantown, Sewing for Souls, the EYES center of Southern West Virginia, AWAY – formerly the Women’s Resource Center, and others.
However, not every day was about donating physical items.
On day six, the theme was “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch,” and on this day students were asked to dress as their favorite Whoville character and share an act of kindness with their teacher.
For the final day, which took place on Wednesday, the theme was “Clash of the Carolers.” For this day, students were to dress in either green or red and were asked to bring in personalized Christmas cards to be given to local nursing homes.
Lowery said the box of cards was already overflowing.
“We’re hoping those impacted will pay it forward so that the giving can continue,” she said. “I kind of compare it to a snowflake. One person or one thing can be unique and fragile, but when we all come together, look what snowflakes do. When we all come together, we’re impacting so many people. Not just our community, but our city and our state.”