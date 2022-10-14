Trap Hill Middle School in Glen Daniel completed its annual "Get a Life" event on Thursday, marking a transitory threshold for students as they enter high school to finish the last phase of their primary education.
Volunteers from across the county and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helped to see the event through to completion.
"Since 2016, the Get a Life event has been an annual event except for the last two years, which were interrupted by Covid-19,” said Deanna Hiles, event coordinator.
With Covid-19 measures now a memory, the event has once again resumed to help students learn the importance of their career and how to manage their finances.
"It's a real-world experience for these students that helps them prepare for what's coming," Hiles said.
The gymnasium at the middle school is situated to have many different booths which represent different stations in life. The students are given a job that reflects what would happen if they drop out of high school, and then the students work their way around the stations. As they learn about what finances are necessary to keep a home running and stable, their income quickly becomes a debt and they learn firsthand some of the struggles that life can bring.
"We ask them how big their household is, how many children they have, whether it's dual income or single; we create a monthly budget for them,” Hiles said.
"After they see how fast that budget can go, we then give them jobs based upon the types of jobs they would get if they finished a trade school, vocational training or university training,”
The students are able to witness firsthand the difference between merely holding a job and establishing a career. This lets them internalize the difference in a far more profound way than merely reading the material in a textbook.
The Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce provides volunteers with lunch-time catering and refreshments from Golden Corral.
"We need volunteers,” Hiles said. “The program is very beneficial to the students, and it's even helped them to appreciate what their parents do for them.”
The program is part of the school system's "financial literacy month," in which the entire month is dedicated to improving the students' comprehension of the financial state of their lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.