Students in Raleigh County had a typical start to their school year Thursday, which many said was a welcome relief after dealing with two years that were anything but typical.
“It's the first time in a few years we've been able to experience a typical first day,” said Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price. “...We navigated a tough situation last couple of years, and I can't say enough about our teachers and service personnel and how they navigated all of that.”
Although the district does have Covid guidelines in places that mirror recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Price said that for the most part they expect the school year to continue much as it did prior to Covid.
Overall, Price said students and staff seemed excited for the school year to begin, judging from the smiles that could be seen on everyone’s now maskless faces.
Shady Spring Elementary Principal Melanie Morrison said she was thrilled to see her school once again filled with children, some of whom have missed out on in-person classes for the past two years.
“We have a lot of our students that either decided to go somewhere else because of the Covid (guidelines) that Raleigh County schools had in place or were home-schooled – parents made that decision,” she said. “We have a lot of those students back.”
Morrison said she saw one student nearly in tears at the fact that she was finally able to return to school with her friends.
“This one little girl when I was talking to her, she was so excited she had tears in her eyes and she was like, ‘I'm in my room with two of my friends I had before,’” Morrison said.
“She hadn’t been here for two years, and she was just so happy. That’s really nice to see. It's a good feeling.”
Parents and students at Shady Spring were also able to try out the school’s new drop-off and pick-up lane, which was constructed over the summer.
Morrison said the new access road was constructed to prevent parents from having to line the busy highway in front of the school when dropping off or picking up their students.
During drop-offs Thursday morning, Morrison said she had several parents thanking her for the new road and commenting on how much safer it was.
“Before the new road, they would have to stay on (U.S. 19) – the main road in front of the school, and they’d kind of just pull off to the side,” she said. “But with the big trucks coming from interstate and all that, it just really made everybody nervous ... it’s so much safer now with the parents off the main road, and everybody is just so grateful.”
Morrison said they typically have more parents drop off kids on the first day of school so the drop-off line did back up onto the highway but she said no one had to move to the side and it was backed up for only a minute or so.
As the former assistant principal at Shady Spring, Morrison said she too is excited to be back and is ready for a great school year.
