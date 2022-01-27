Third, fourth, and fifth grade students at New River Intermediate school in Fayette County were able to participate in the school’s social studies fair which was held on Thursday, January 13. Twenty total social studies fair projects entered and were judged by students and staff members from New River Intermediate and nearby Oak Hill High School. Student projects were completed outside of school.
Eight first place winners were awarded the right to move onto the county social studies fair which will be held on Saturday, January 29.
2022 NRI Social Studies Fair First Place Winners:
Anthropology Group: “Pyramids of Egypt” — Aubrey Conley, Avery Fell, Brooklyn Davis
Sociology Group: “Stop the Stereotype, Cheer is a Sport” — Kashlyn McKinney, Alivia Quesenberry
World History Group: “The Titantic” — Teagan Coleman, Kyra Lee, KayLea Lesher
Psychology Individual: “Phobias and How They Affect Your Life” — Kayeln Rogers
Geography Individual: “Destruction of Rainforests” — Brawley Myles
US History Individual: “The Shark Lady, Starring Eugenie Clark” — Kaylyn Fernandez
World History Individual: “Nuclear Detonation” — Scott Peters
State Local Individual: “Romney, School for the Deaf and Blind” — Lily Haywood