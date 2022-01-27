Third, fourth, and fifth grade students at New River Intermediate school in Fayette County were able to participate in the school’s social studies fair which was held on Thursday, January 13. Twenty total social studies fair projects entered and were judged by students and staff members from New River Intermediate and nearby Oak Hill High School. Student projects were completed outside of school.

Eight first place winners were awarded the right to move onto the county social studies fair which will be held on Saturday, January 29.

2022 NRI Social Studies Fair First Place Winners:

Anthropology Group: “Pyramids of Egypt” — Aubrey Conley, Avery Fell, Brooklyn Davis 

Sociology Group: “Stop the Stereotype, Cheer is a Sport” — Kashlyn McKinney, Alivia Quesenberry

World History Group: “The Titantic” — Teagan Coleman, Kyra Lee, KayLea Lesher

Psychology Individual: “Phobias and How They Affect Your Life” — Kayeln Rogers

Geography Individual: “Destruction of Rainforests” — Brawley Myles

US History Individual: “The Shark Lady, Starring Eugenie Clark” — Kaylyn Fernandez

World History Individual: “Nuclear Detonation” — Scott Peters

State Local Individual: “Romney, School for the Deaf and Blind” — Lily Haywood

