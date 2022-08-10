Students First Grant helping with garden boxes at Independence High

Starting in 1996, the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) designed the Students First Program to provide funding support for creative and innovative instructional projects in Raleigh County.
Since inception, over $345,000 has been awarded to K-12 grade classrooms. Last year, BAF awarded 48 local educators mini grants up to $500 each and over $28,000 was distributed to 21 schools for 69 projects to be completed during the 2021-2022 school year.
“Both semesters, students were able to grow and eat their own vegetables,” Dr. Jill Wood, science teacher at Independence High School, said about garden boxes built at the school. "Some of the students had never grown these vegetables or tasted them before. We had a salad day so they could taste all their hard work.”
Additionally, Wood said in a BAF press release, many students have chosen to take seedlings home to begin their own summer vegetable garden with their families.
"These students have increased their reliability and they enjoy the added responsibility of caring for our gardens and greenhouse plants,” Wood said in the release. "This program has grown so much in four years, and I hope it continues to get larger and encompass more of the future student body.”
BAF points to the continued partnership with the Carter Family Foundation and to the volunteers who serve on the Students First Committee as reasons for the success of the program.
To learn more about the Students First Program and how to apply, please visit bafwv.org/students-first-grants.
