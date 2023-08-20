The Students First grant at Beckley Area Foundation is open for applications until Sept. 17.
Launched in 1996, the Students First grant program is for the local educators in Raleigh County Pre-K through 12th grade, to support creative and innovative instructional projects. This includes both public and private schools.
● ● ●
New River offering forklift certification training program.
beaver, w.va. – The Department of Workforce Education at New River Community and Technical college has launched its comprehensive Forklift Certification Training program.
The initiative is designed to provide participants with the essential skills and knowledge needed to operate forklifts safely and efficiently in a variety of professional settings. Upon successful completion of the training, participants will receive a forklift certification card, validating their skills and understanding of proper forklift operation.
The training will take place Oct. 30 - Nov. 3, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. with a 30-minute lunch break, at The Advanced Technology Center.
The cost is $300, and the preregistration deadline is Oct. 23.
To register for the Forklift Certification Training or to inquire about additional information, contact Gloria Kincaid at gkincaid@newriver.edu or by calling 304-793-6101.
● ● ●
Meta unmoved. News blocked for those in path of fire.
Canadian news outlets have been blocked on Facebook and Instagram because of a dispute with the Canadian government.
That has made it difficult for people to access accurate information about fast-spreading wildfires that are closing in on Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced earlier this month it would keep its promise to block news content in Canada on its platforms in response to a new law that requires tech giants to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online. The company stood by its decision Friday.
● ● ●
Amazon has restarted shipping service it paused due to Covid.
Amazon has restarted a shipping service it paused in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic and that competes with carriers like FedEx and UPS.
The company confirmed Friday that Amazon Shipping, which allows sellers to ship Amazon orders or products sold on other sites, has relaunched.
A company spokesperson says businesses must sell on Amazon to be eligible for the service.
