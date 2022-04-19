The best of visual and culinary arts from students at West Virginia University Institute of Technology were on full display Tuesday afternoon for a showcase in Carter Hall Auditorium.
The purpose of the showcase was to announce and honor the winners of an annual art contest.
For two students who will be the first to graduate from WVU Tech’s Hospitality/Culinary program, the showcase also served as a final exam for their pastry course, which meant attendees could sample the pastries from their final assignment while perusing the artwork.
Although this is the first time the Hospitality/Culinary program has been part of the showcase, Adjunct Art Instructor Brent Woodward said he’s held this competition for his art students since 2018.
As part of the competition, students are asked to draw Carter Hall, an iconic landmark on campus that was built in 1918.
“This assignment is pretty much the culmination of everything they learn in a semester,” Woodward said. “I start with what I call ‘the elements of art.’ I start with line, then shade, then value, perspective, buildings, 123 point and then we go all the way through. By the time they get to color, they're able to use every single lesson for this project.”
He added that a total of roughly 60 students from his fall 2021 and spring 2022 art classes submitted their color art rendering of Carter Hall, which is then viewed by a panel of judges who select a first and second place.
This year, first place was awarded to freshman biology student Holden Hopkins for his digital rendering of Carter Hall.
Hopkins said he was surprised when he found out that he received first place. In addition to that honor, Hopkins said he also received a $500 tuition waiver, which he will use to pay for a summer course.
Woodward said Hopkins’ drawing was the first digital piece that has ever been turned in for this competition.
Second place was awarded to electrical engineering student Ethan Vance, who was awarded a $250 tuition waiver.
Vance said he has always been interested in art and really enjoyed Woodward’s class as well as this assignment.
“This was just a class to fill in a credit, but I'm glad I did it,” he said. “I learned a lot and really enjoyed it ... I did art in high school and I really liked it. Wasn’t much good at it, but that’s one of the things we learned in class. You don't have to be good at art to do art. That was one of my main takeaways, that everybody's an artist.”
Receiving honorable mention for the competition was Brooklynn Griffith. The other finalists included Andrew Wright, Jordan Lilley, Aura Matics, Sydney McGraw, Caylin Adkins, Madelyn Grimmett, Christian Sizemore, Kyle Holliday and Justin Pettit.
A different type of artwork was also on display in the auditorium thanks to Ashley Isaacs and Emma Keepe, who will be the first graduates from WVU Tech’s new Hospitality/Culinary program.
As part of their final exam for their pastry course, Isaacs and Keepe crafted a wide range of pastries including double chocolate mousse cakes, Black Forest tartlets, almond cookie toffees, fruit tarts with pastry cream, lemon curd meringues, meringue cookies dipped in dark chocolate and blood orange mousse pyramids with passion fruit glaze.
Isaacs said the most frustrating pastries to make were the blood orange mousse pyramids because they kept getting stuck to the pyramid-shaped molds.
However, Isaacs said the two were able to power through and were extremely proud of what they were able to present.
“It feels really rewarding to be able to showcase all of our knowledge that we've learned these past few years,” she said. “It's been fun, but it's been a lot to take in.”
Keepe said she also likes to be able to show off what she can do with her culinary skills.
“It does feel good to be able to be like, ‘Hey, this is what we've been doing the past two years and we would like for you to be able to enjoy it,’” she said.
After graduating, Isaacs and Keepe said they will both be pursing internships.
WVU Tech’s Hospitality/Culinary program was started in 2020.