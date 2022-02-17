History came to life Wednesday at Bradley Elementary School as part of a living wax museum exhibition hosted by fifth-grade students and teachers.
Dressed as historical figures from the westward expansion era, fifth-graders spent the day relaying facts about their chosen historical figure to fellow students in third and fourth grades who “toured” the Westward Expansion Wax Museum.
Fifth-grade teacher Ashley Ward said the event was meant to get students excited to learn about history by becoming the characters they were learning about.
She added that instead of using the standard history book, the fifth-grade teachers taught about the western expansion using a book called “Which Way to the Wild West?: Everything Your Schoolbooks Didn't Tell You About America's Westward Expansion” by Steve Sheinkin, which was purchased using funds donated though a DonorsChoose campaign, which is similar to GoFundMe but for teachers.
Ward said the book breaks down history in a fun way by telling it in the form of short stories and from the perspective of the historical figures who lived through it.
Dressed as former president Thomas Jefferson, 11-year-old Emma Meadows said she enjoyed learning about history in this new fun way instead of from “boring history books.”
“The book describes everything very well, it’s easier to understand and it’s made for kids," Meadows said. “I never really liked history, but this book really made me enjoy reading about it.”
Meadows said the most interesting thing she learned about Jefferson through this project was that he was against slavery despite also having slaves.
Another character in the wax museum was Luzena Stanley Wilson, who was portrayed by fifth-grader Sierra Harris.
Harris said Wilson’s biggest accomplishment was building a business out of making meals for the miners seeking gold in California in the 1850s.
Harris said she not only enjoyed getting to dress up as a character for school but also learning about how a woman in those years got rich off of selling meals to miners.
Ward said the fifth-graders have been preparing for the wax museum for about a week and a half after completing the book.
She said that an added benefit to this project is that the students are also getting to practice their public speaking.