CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Sen. Mike Stuart, R-District 7, a candidate for West Virginia attorney general, announced Monday that he will travel to the Texas border to visit with border personnel, meet with local citizens, and see conditions related to the Biden administration’s border policy.
Stuart said in a press release that he will be traveling to McAllen, Texas, and the regional border area on Sept. 28 through Sept. 30. The visit is hosted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a public interest organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center has identified as a hate group. FAIR, according to the Stuart press release, evaluates policies, seeking out solutions that help reduce the negative impact of uncontrolled immigration on the nation’s security, economy, workforce, education, health care and environment.
Stuart served as West Virginia co-chair to President Donald Trump’s successful campaign in 2016. President Trump nominated Stuart as the United States attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
