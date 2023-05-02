charleston, w.va. – State Senator Mike Stuart, the former chief federal law enforcement official as the United States attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and member of the Trump administration, announced he is a candidate for attorney general for West Virginia in 2024.
“With tremendous humility and a deep sense of purpose, I announce my candidacy for attorney general of the Great State of West Virginia,” Stuart said. “I am the right person at the right time with the right experience and background to be the next attorney general. I have a big record of taking on powerful forces and winning at the highest levels. I am a proven conservative with a proven record and built to be a strong Attorney General.”
The former United States attorney continued, “My priorities? Many of the same issues I personally dealt with for years as the United States Attorney – the opiate and drug scourge, protecting law enforcement and our veterans, federal and regulatory overreach, corruption, Medicaid and consumer fraud, elder abuse, domestic violence, and protecting our children.”
Stuart served as West Virginia co-chair to President Trump’s successful campaign in 2016. Trump nominated Stuart as the United States attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, and he was confirmed to the post by the United States Senate with the support of Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
Prior to his work with the 2016 Trump campaign, Stuart chaired the WV Republican Party and spearheaded a statewide bipartisan effort to bring a national Trump/Clinton presidential debate to West Virginia.
Stuart graduated with degrees in political science (B.S.) and accounting (B.S.B.Ad.) from West Virginia University. After working as an accountant for the global accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers in its Pittsburgh office, Stuart attended and graduated from the Boston University School of Law. Stuart’s campaign website is “MakeWVGreat.com.”
Stuart was born in Philippi and attended public schools in Morgantown, graduating from Morgantown High School.
Stuart has resided in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County for nearly 20 years with his wife, Katrina. They have been married for nearly 27 years and have two daughters – Isabella (21) and Audrey (20).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.