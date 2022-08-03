String Band festival underway in Fayette County

Eastern Fayette County is home this week to the Appalachian String Band Music Festival.
The popular event, which wasn't held in 2020 or 2021 due to Covid-19, was slated to begin Aug. 3 at Camp Washington-Carver in Clifftop.
"Being able to bring back the Appalachian String Band Music Festival is a great opportunity to help fulfill many needs," Andrea Thompson, deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History at the Culture Center, said in an earlier interview. "The festival encourages and teaches youngsters and adults in the tradition and history of Appalachian music and the instruments used to perform that music.
"The festival also acts as a gathering point for the old-time music community to gather, tell stories and honor the master musicians of the past and the present. It also acts as a catalyst for the tourism of our great state showing off its natural beauty."
Thompson said last month that interest had been strong in the run-up to the festival, with a new crop of vendors replacing any non-returning vendors. Also, registration and information requests were "both positive and numerous."
She said she felt the absence of String Band for two years definitely had an economic impact on the area. "Although we have no numbers, we are sure that the loss of String Band participants and patrons did affect local businesses such as grocery stores, gas stations and lodging who all reap the benefits of the String Band Music Festival," Thompson said.
As of mid-July, no restrictions or limitations had been enacted or advised by section or department heads for the festival due to Covid-19.
Below is a list of planned activities on each remaining day:
• Thursday, Aug. 4
On tap this day are the youth fiddle contest at 11 a.m., the senior fiddle contest at 1 p.m., the fiddle contest at 3 p.m. and the banjo contest final and awards at 6 p.m. All will be on the outdoor stage. Square dancing will occur at 8 p.m. at the Chestnut Lodge. Also scheduled are family activities and art activities.
• Friday, Aug. 5
Activities on the outdoor stage will include the youth neo-traditional band contest at 11 a.m., the neo-traditional band contest from 1 to 5 p.m., and the neo-traditional band finals and awards at 6 p.m. Square dancing will be from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Chestnut Lodge.
• Saturday, Aug. 6
Saturday's activities will include music and dance, as well as workshops. The schedule will feature the youth traditional band contest at 11 a.m. on the outdoor stage, the traditional band contest from 1 to 5 p.m. on the outdoor stage, the flatfoot dance contest from 3 to 5 p.m. at Chestnut Lodge, and the traditional band finals and awards at 6 p.m. on the outdoor stage. Also, a concert will be on the outdoor stage from 8 to 9 p.m., and square dancing will be from 8 to 11 p.m. at Chestnut Lodge.
Inclement weather may force some of the outdoor stage activities inside. If that occurs, Chestnut Lodge activities may be moved or canceled.
The event is coordinated by the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. For a complete schedule of activities, as well as more on the festival including admission prices, visit https://wvculture.org/explore/camp-washington-carver/string-band-music-festival/.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.