Stover wants Coalfields completed, broadband expanded

Extending the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia border and expanding broadband service are two issues among many that Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, wants to address during the current session of the West Virginia Legislature.
“We want to see broadband available in the region so that – even though you're living in rural Wyoming County, or any rural area, it will be like living in the city,” he said.
“We want businesses to have reliable broadband so they can operate from anywhere in the state.
“And we want all our students to have access to reliable services,” Stover said.
During the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, every Wyoming County student was given a Chromebook or iPad to assist with class work, especially when students were forced to stay home due to pandemic restrictions. The devices transformed the way most students could participate in remote learning.
Schools officials soon learned, however, that more than 25 percent of county students do not have internet access at home.
Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently passed by the U.S. Congress, the state will receive about $6 billion over the next five years for infrastructure projects.
Of that funding, the new legislation will provide approximately $600 million to expand broadband across the state, including rural areas, according to officials.
Extending the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens into Pineville, then to Welch, and finally to the Virginia border is extremely important to southern West Virginia, Stover believes.
That belief is so strong that, on Nov. 5, despite serious ongoing health issues, he began his third walk from Mullens, where the new four-lane currently ends, to Washington, D.C.
The 67-year-old said he wondered, at his age, if he would be able to complete the 350-mile walk.
He felt compelled, however, to use the walk to bring attention to the need for the U.S. Congress to pass the infrastructure bill. Congress passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill later the same day and Stover ended his walk after an arduous trek from Mullens to Sophia.
Stover has undertaken numerous widely-publicized protest walks for a variety of causes through the years – from supporting coal miners to protesting the unfairness of the 2011 state redistricting plan.
More than once, he's walked from Welch to Charleston, from Mullens to Washington, D.C., and from Pineville to Charleston.
“That (Nov. 5) walk would have been my last one,” he noted.
The infrastructure bill will result in the completion of the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia border – finally bringing the highway across both Wyoming and McDowell counties, Stover said.
The new four-lane is now open from Beckley to Mullens, which took three decades to complete.
Sewer, water, and broadband projects will also get funded much faster with the federal infrastructure bill, he said.
The need for both the Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway through the southern counties is critical, he emphasized.
“Both roads will bring more people, more tourism, more businesses,” he said.
“I'm going to be all over it,” Stover said of extending the Coalfields Expressway to Virginia.
Stover believes the new four-lane will be completed before Gov. Jim Justice leaves office.
“We may not be driving on it, but I believe the contracts will be let and the final plans will be in place.”
Through the infrastructure bill, Stover said the federal government is going to provide millions and millions of dollars to the state for road improvements.
“We just can't pass this up. Once the Coalfields becomes a major highway, it's going to do more for us than people can believe. It will bring jobs. They may not be high-paying jobs, but there will be jobs and that's better than no pay.
“Completing that highway will also maximize tourism in southern West Virginia,” Stover said.
He believes, however, even with a maximum increase in tourism, it won't do any more for the county economy than one medium-size coal mine operation.
“Coal is going to expand again,” Stover said. “Coal is going to expand a lot – at least for a few years. And, of course, we need to diversify.”
Tourism and the new highway are economic pillars on which the county will have to build, Stover said.
“We'll, of course, incorporate the recreational trails, the river sports, the hiking/biking trails, along with Twin Falls Resort State Park and R.D. Bailey Lake – and those are big building blocks,” he emphasized.