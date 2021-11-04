Stover walking to Washington again

Despite ongoing health issues, Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, begins another walk to Washington, D.C., today, starting from the Coalfield Expressway in Mullens.
“My mission will be to nudge a separation of the infrastructure bill from the $1.75 trillion (spending) bill,” said Stover, who will turn 67 in December.
“Vote on the bills separately,” he said of the U.S. Congress. “When the infrastructure bill passes, the Coalfields Expressway and the King Coal Highway will move along to completion in just three or four years.
“Sewer and water projects will get funded much, much faster.
“Broadband will get expanded and improved so very much faster,” Stover said.
“My goal will be to travel between 25 and 32 miles per day,” he said of the approximately 330-mile trip.
If the infrastructure bill is signed before he makes it to Washington, D.C., he intends to return home.
If he gets to Washington, D.C., Stover hopes to meet with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and, if at all possible, President Joe Biden.
Stover will discuss the importance of the two new highways for southern West Virginia, he said, as well as the need for funding for water and sewer projects along with broadband.
Stover believes the need for the highways throughout the southern counties is critical.
“It will bring more people, more tourism, more businesses,” Stover emphasized.
• • •
Stover served as Wyoming County's circuit clerk for nearly 16 years. Prior to that, he taught school for 27 years.
He served on the West Virginia Association of Counties Board of Directors and was board president for a year. He was also president of the West Virginia Circuit Clerks Association for two years.
Additionally, he's become well-known as a storyteller across the state.
He has undertaken numerous widely-publicized protest walks for a variety of causes through the years – from supporting coal miners to protesting the unfairness of the 2011 state redistricting plan.
• In 1977, Stover attempted to walk across America and see the country as pioneers did, walking west. An Achilles tendon injury, however, stopped the walk, which actually did not have a cause.
• In 1980, he walked to Washington, D.C., with a bucket of coal to support a bill that would have caused power companies to use domestic energy or prove it was too prohibitively expensive before importing foreign supplies.
• In 1998, he again walked from Mullens to Washington, D.C., to protest the Kyoto Protocol, which he believed would impact the coal industry and cost the county jobs. America did not sign the Kyoto Protocol.
• In 2006, Stover walked from Welch to Charleston to bring attention to the need for the Coalfields Expressway, especially in Wyoming and McDowell counties, neither of which had a four-lane at the time.
• In 2011, Stover again walked to Charleston to bring attention to the West Virginia House of Delegates’ redistricting plan, which many still believe is unfair.
• In 2012, he walked for the third time to Washington, D.C., in an effort to meet with President Barack Obama about the future of coal, or lack of it, he believed, under the administration. He did not meet with Obama.
• In 2019, he again walked from Welch to Charleston, 134 miles, to bring attention to the need for the completion of the Coalfields Expressway to the Virginia state line – across Wyoming, McDowell and Raleigh counties. He met with Gov. Jim Justice and state highways officials at the end of the week-long walk. “He gave me his personal guarantee that the road would be finished to Pineville and, if he's re-elected, all the way to Virginia in the next five years,” Stover said after the walk.