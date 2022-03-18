Stover satisfied with Coalfields Expressway progress

When the most recent session of the West Virginia Legislature began on Jan. 12, Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, wanted to see new construction on the Coalfields Expressway and at least the promise of major expansions to broadband in southern West Virginia, especially in Wyoming County.
When the session ended March 12, Stover was satisfied that both those issues were being addressed.
“I am happy with what I learned about both issues,” Stover said.
Stover is also pleased that state employees, including teachers and service personnel, along with the State Police received a pay raise.
He was relieved when Senate Bill 485, designed to privatize some facilities on state parks, was amended to keep the parks' original mission protected. Set forth in state law, that purpose is “... to promote conservation by preserving and protecting natural areas of unique or exceptional scenic, scientific, cultural, archaeological, or historic significance, and to provide outdoor recreational opportunities for the citizens of this state and its visitors.” The revised bill requires that all new facilities meet those criteria.
The final version also reduced private contract leases to 40 years as opposed to the proposed 50 and requires public hearings, in the county where the state park is located, before any privately funded facilities can be built on state park lands.
“It was a partial win,” Stover said of the amended bill.
•
“I believe the Coalfields Expressway will at least be under construction to Welch by the time the governor leaves office,” he said. “I believe the bulldozers will be moving.”
Gov. Jim Justice's current term ends in January 2025.
“I think that's as much as can be expected in a couple of years.”
Stover would like to see the new four-lane completed all the way to the Virginia border.
“And I think that will happen,” Stover said. “I don't think it will be in the next two years. I do think it will be close.”
Already in the works is the Coalfields Expressway link to Pineville. That portion of the road will include a bridge that passes over Slab Fork and W.Va. 54 near Mullens Elementary School, Stover explained.
“That project is on the books and will be built,” the senator noted.
It will take some of the houses in Still Run and Cabin Creek, and right-of-way acquisition is already underway, Stover said.
Also included in the highway extension to Pineville will be another exit that will be constructed on Bearwallow Ridge, between Twin Falls Resort State Park and Mullens.
•
The new highway and tourism go hand-in-hand in rebuilding the county economy, Stover said.
A combination of the two has already began to improve the economy in Mullens – and indirectly across the county, Stover believes.
“Since the days are getting warmer, the recreational trails are already bringing more trail riders into Mullens,” he said.
That influx of visitors has resulted in new restaurants, expanded customer bases for existing restaurants, and an increase in vacation rentals in the county.
Additionally, the 160-mile Guyandotte Water Trail is enticing kayakers with a system of kayak/canoe launching points along the river, constructed by the Rural Appalachian Improvement League (RAIL).
The Guyandotte River flows from Rhodell, near the Wyoming County line, to Mullens, on to Pineville, then toward Baileysville and Hanover, to R.D. Bailey Lake, then flowing to the Ohio River.
Wyoming County also boasts R.D. Bailey Lake, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project that offers fishing, boating, picnicking, hunting, as well as hiking/biking trails.
“Bringing the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens into Pineville, then to Welch – across both Wyoming and McDowell counties – is critical to the southern West Virginia economy,” Stover said.
“Neither county previously had a four-lane, and look what it's already done for Mullens.”
The new four-lane is now open from Beckley to Mullens, which took three decades to complete.
“It's bringing more people, more tourism, more businesses – that means more jobs,” Stover said. “Once the Coalfields becomes a major highway, it's going to do more for us than people here can imagine.”
•
As for broadband services, Stover said he is “reasonably hopeful” that services across southern West Virginia will be improved substantially.
“Plans are still being discussed,” he said.
Broadband will also play a vital role in improving the Wyoming County economy, Stover said.
Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently passed by the U.S. Congress, the state will receive about $6 billion over the next five years for infrastructure projects.
Of that funding, the new legislation will provide approximately $600 million to expand broadband across the state, including rural areas, according to officials.
“Broadband service should be so reliable that, even here in rural Wyoming County, it should be like living in the city,” Stover emphasized. “That's what I want to see happen.
“We want businesses to have reliable broadband so they can operate from anywhere in the state.
“Also, people can live right here in beautiful, rural Wyoming County, but still operate a business from home if they so choose.”