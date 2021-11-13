Stover presented Star Legislator Award

Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, was awarded the Star Legislator Award from the West Virginia Association of Counties.
“We don't give this award every year,” noted Jonathan Adler, West Virginia Association of Counties director. “This award is rarely given.”
Stover was selected for standing against some legislative proposals dealing with property taxes and other reforms, Adler said.
“It is for a legislator who understands that mandates from the state to the counties should not be unfunded,” Stover explained. “I was very honored to receive it!”
Adler said he admired Stover because he puts the people and his district ahead of his party's agenda.
Stover began his state Senate term, representing District 9, Jan. 1.
Prior to that, he served as Wyoming County circuit clerk for 16 years. During that time he served as president of the West Virginia Association of Counties for one year and as president of the West Virginia Association of Circuit Clerks for two years.
“I have a deep appreciation for the direct connection between counties and citizens,” Stover emphasized. “I try hard to keep that in mind as a senator.”
Stover was a teacher for 27 years prior to becoming circuit clerk.
He has also undertaken numerous widely-publicized protest walks for a variety of causes through the years – from supporting coal miners to protesting the unfairness of the 2011 state redistricting plan to bringing attention to the economic importance of completing the Coalfields Expressway and King Coal Highway.