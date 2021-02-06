Storm warning and watch issued; 4 inches forecast locally

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for five counties in southern and southeastern West Virginia and a winter weather advisory for 12 other counties beginning Saturday night.

The forecast calls for between 2 and 4 inches of snow generally with up to 6 inches at higher elevations.

Snow accumulation will stretch from Bluefield through the eastern mountains to Elkins.

The winter storm warning covers Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe and Summers counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market and Pocahontas County as well.

Parts of Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas, regionally, and Clay, Webster and Randolph counties could see up to 4 inches of snow.

The storm is forecast to be out of the state before noon on Sunday, and above-freezing temperatures are predicted to follow.

Wyoming and McDowell counties are forecast to receive up to 3 inches of snow.

