Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Mingo County on Monday because of a severe weather system that struck the county on Friday, according to a press release from the governor’s office on Monday.
The storm caused flash flooding and downed trees and power lines. Roads were blocked, and thousands were left without power.
As part of his emergency declaration, Justice directed the state’s Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilizing appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency and facilitating the provision of essential emergency services.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is responding to this event with resources to help start the cleanup.