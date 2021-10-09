“It’s all because of my customers,” said Allen Walker as he cut a ribbon at the grand opening Monday at the location of his new store on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
Walker, owner of Dragon’s Den, said the past four years have been amazing and he could not be more excited to have a new location that is twice the size of the former uptown store.
Walker said he prides himself on the fact that Dragon’s Den is a place where everyone is welcome.
Whether people are looking to participate in any number of their trading card tournaments from Magic (The Gathering), Yu-Gi-Oh, Flesh and Blood or Pokemon, looking for a spot to play or buy Dungeons and Dragons products, or wanting to purchase supplies for Warhammer models, all of that is available at Dragon’s Den, Walker said.
Walker, an army veteran and former special education and Spanish teacher, opened Dragon’s Den in Beckley in 2017.
He added that the story behind how he went from the army to teaching to business owner is a long one.
“I got out of the military (in 2009). I was medically discharged after two tours in Iraq because I have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). So, I went into teaching but while I was teaching is when I got 100 percent disabled from PTSD so I can no longer teach and that’s when I opened the store.”
Walker said the store has helped him cope with his PTSD in addition to helping others who may be struggling with anxiety, depression or anything else that may challenge them mentally on a daily basis.
“I found that being in here, there’s a lot of people who have anxiety issues,” he said. “Where I got my master’s in special education, I kind of use that training, and by me helping other people, it helps me and I’m still using what I’ve pretty much gone through.”
One local resident who has benefited from Walker’s shop is Sean Belcher.
Belcher said he has been a customer since the store opened and calls it his “home away from home.”
“This place, Allen makes sure everyone is welcomed,” he said. “Allen is always a person I can come in and talk to when I’m having issues.”
Belcher said the Dragon’s Den is a place he knows he can go to when he’s feeling anxious, stressed or depressed to help relieve all of that.
“It helps me get out of the house, especially when I’m feeling down,” he said.
Walker said one of the major benefits of his new location is the size.
While the shop does have tons of products for sale, much of the space seems dedicated for people to come in and hang out.
There’s a side room that has a table and two couches along with a wall of board games. Walker said the room is also for people who want to come in and play Dungeons and Dragons with paper and pencil.
Toward the back of the shop are several rows of tables for people to play any number of trading card games.
Walker said Dragon’s Den has its own mascot illustration, which was designed by one of his former students, Brooklyn Branham.
The dragon, named Deni, is a turquoise color.
“When (Walker) told me he wanted a dragon, all he said was make it a fancy dragon,” she said.
As per Walker’s instructions, Deni has a top hat with two horns sticking through, a monocle on one eye, a bow tie and a small black cane.
The Dragon’s Den is at 606 N. Eisenhower Drive across from Mountaineer Ford.
According to its Facebook page, it is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.