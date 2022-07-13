Stonerise Healthcare Transitional Care facilities in Ohio and West Virginia, including four facilities in southern West Virginia, are being acquired by an Ohio-based company.
CommuniCare Health Services, which provides nursing rehabilitation, long-term care and assisted living, is not new to the territory as it has facilities in West Virginia and six other states.
The company has three facilities in West Virginia – the Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon, the Worthington Healthcare Center in Parkersburg and the Willow Tree Healthcare Center in Charles Town. The. Company also operates in six other states.
Stonerise owns and operates 17 health care centers, seven home health agencies and services related to therapy and hospice. Its southern West Virginia facilities are Stonerise Beckley at 100 Heartland Dr, Stonerise Princeton at 1924 Glenwood Park Rd, Stonerise Rainelle at 276 Pennsylvania Ave. and Stonerise Lewisburg at 979 Rocky Hill Rd in Ronceverte,
With the additions, CommuniCare, it will be operating 110 health care centers across seven states. Resident bed count will grow to about 14,000.