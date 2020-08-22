LEWISBURG — A long-ago promise made to residents of a predominantly African American neighborhood is finally on its way to being fulfilled.
A 1941 deed discovered several years ago in a Lewisburg file merged two parcels of land — one owned by the town and the other by a council formed to promote the “welfare and interest” of Greenbrier County’s Black youth. That deed specified that the merged parcels would be owned by Lewisburg and used as an athletic field and playground serving the area’s African American residents.
The resulting park along Feamster Road was dedicated in the early 1970s as Dorie Miller Park — named for an American Black man who was hailed for his heroic actions aboard ship during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
But only five acres of the approximately 10-acre property described in the deed ever were devoted to parkland. In subsequent years the other half of the parcel was given over to the construction of Lewisburg’s maintenance building and a flock of “sheds and shops and offices,” according to the city’s director of Public Works, Roger Pence.
Pence found out last year that his department’s buildings are taking up space that rightly should be part of the park.
“The community brought it to my attention,” Pence told The Register-Herald. “We had a Parks Board meeting at Dorie Miller. The people who live in the community and some of our staff knew the land was originally set aside for the park.”
He said he obtained documentation confirming the information presented at the board meeting and began to work on a strategy to eventually restore all of the property to parkland.
Pence is excited by the prospect of fulfilling the promise made so long ago, though he cautions it will take time to budget, plan and relocate the operations currently housed on that side of the park property.
He took the first step in the restoration process when he announced at last month’s city council meeting a proposal to set aside $200,000 for capital improvements in the 2020-21 Water Enterprise Fund budget. Council unanimously approved the budget, including the addition of Pence’s proposed capital improvements allocation.
Although no timetable has been set for this multi-year project, Pence said he envisions first constructing a new maintenance facility for the water distribution crew near the city’s regional water plant in Caldwell. That plant will soon see the next phase of a long-planned overhaul that has been postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pence said he expects additional allocations for this project to be made year-by-year, in much the same fashion that the city set aside money for several years to purchase land for a new fire station. Care will have to be taken in properly budgeting the funds for this project as it moves forward, he remarked, noting the city’s water fund is entirely separate from the general fund. He said he has already discussed the complex funding issues with the state Public Service Commission.
Previously budgeted improvements — new playground equipment and another shelter — are already underway at Dorie Miller Park. Pence said the city had hoped to have a grand re-opening of the park this fall, but those plans will probably have to be postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
As for the park’s long-term future, Pence said the additional four or five acres he’s looking to free up with the relocation of city structures and equipment could make quite a difference in Dorie Miller’s amenities.
“You can do a lot with that kind of additional acreage,” he said. “It’s hard to find that amount of land inside the city limits. We need to start planning now how to best use it.”
•••
Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, who served for more than three decades on the city’s Parks Board and grew up in the neighborhood where Dorie Miller Park is located, well remembers a time when what is now attractive parkland was just a rocky hillside.
“It was the football field for Bolling,” she told The Register-Herald, referring to the Bolling School that served the town’s Black children during the years before West Virginia schools were integrated.
“We played out there, but it was just rock, not really a park back in the ’50s and ’60s,” White said.
She noted that the topography of the land now occupied by the maintenance building and other city structures will limit the range of uses to which it can be put when it is freed up as parkland.
“Part of it will probably be a dog park; everybody always talks about a dog park,” she said. “And I would like to see a meditation garden and a walking area — a place that’s open so that people can enjoy it.”
White emphasized that the public will be encouraged to weigh in on the amenities they would like to see once the project begins to come together.
In the meantime, the mayor said she is delighted with the improvements now underway at the park, particularly noting the siting of a picnic shelter and handicap-accessible restroom facilities near the playground. Those features will make Dorie Miller even more family-friendly, she said.
“I’m excited about the future of the park and our city,” White said.
