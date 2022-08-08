Two-term Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele announced Monday that he’ll be a candidate for Speaker of the House when House members caucus in December.
Steele, an attorney from Beckley who was first elected in 2018, said his candidacy is about getting more advancement of the Republican agenda.
“I believe our progress is stalled under the current leadership and a new direction and a new focus is necessary,” Steele said during an appearance Monday on WJLS Radio’s “Radio Roundtable.”
Steele said he’s making the move against incumbent Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, for the same reasons he first ran for the House four years ago.
“There’s certain things that we’ve got to achieve in this state and the time is now,” Steele said. “There’s no waiting two or four years – we’ve got to get it done now.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/08/08/steele-announces-candidacy-for-house-speaker/
