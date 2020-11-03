Votes
Steele - 5,817
Oglesby - 1,707
Republican incumbent Brandon Steele won reelection against his Democratic challenger, Xavier Oglesby, a first-time candidate, in the District 29 House of Delegates race.
Steele overwhelmed his opponent with just over 77 percent of the vote.
"I am humbled by the turnout and support that came with tonight's returns," Steele said. "I don't count this as a mandate to do what I will, but an overwhelming vote of confidence that I will do the will of my district.
"I thank God, my wife, Brianne, and the people of the Winding Gulf for giving me the opportunity to make them proud in our Legislature."
Steele and Oglesby had both listed the economy as the necessary focus for southern West Virginia lawmakers.
Steele, a native and resident of Beckley who graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, took office in 2018. He was lead sponsor on an update to the Unfair Trade Sponsors Act, a piece of legislation that was written in the 1930s and one that the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals had interpreted in a way that was unfair to small businesses, Steele said.
Steele said other bills he has sponsored have added protections to children in foster care, enacted criminal justice reform and offered convicts a way back into the workforce.
He said he wants to work on criminal justice reform over the next two years by modernizing statutes to have uniform sentences on crimes so that the criminal justice system is more equitable.
He said in October that criminal justice reform, tax reform and growth in natural gas and solar energy sectors are potential issues for the Legislature in the upcoming term.
Oglesby, of Beckley, is a disabled correctional officer. He believes West Virginia needs jobs.
Oglesby said in October that there is a lack of national leadership as in the days of Del. Nick Joe Rahall, Sen. Jay Rockefeller and, particularly, the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, whom Oglesby considers the very definition of a leader who wanted to bring money and jobs to the state.
State lawmakers must take the lead in developing worker education and jobs and supporting health care coverage that addresses opioid addiction, which is why he ran for the House of Delegates.
Oglesby said that legislators have effectively written middle-class and working-class landowners in rural southern West Virginia out of any part of the emerging medical marijuana cultivation industry by setting the financial investment requirements for licensing prohibitively high.