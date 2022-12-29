charleston, w.va. – Returning House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, has pieced together his leadership team for the House of Delegates for the upcoming 86th Legislature.
And to no one’s surprise, Del. Brandon Steele of Raleigh County is nowhere to be found.
Steele challenged Hanshaw for the speaker’s job but was soundly beaten by a 53-30 vote in the Republican caucus in early December.
Steele had been chair of the influential Committee on Government Organization, but he was pushed aside as Hanshaw announced Thursday that Del. Chris Phillips, R-Barbour, would take up the gavel for that committee. Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, will serve as vice chairman.
The demotion caps a difficult election season for Steele. While he won reelection to the House in an uncontested race, he aggressively supported and promoted the primary candidacies of a pair of former Democrats running against sitting Republicans – and lost both.
Steele backed former delegate Mick Bates in the Senate District 9 GOP primary against incumbent Rollan Roberts, and former state senator Daniel Hall in an effort to unseat longtime Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver.
Long-time Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, will serve as House majority leader, and he will be assisted in that role by Delegates David Kelly, R-Tyler, Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, and Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, all serving as assistant majority leaders.
“We’ve made incredible strides over the years toward becoming a destination for businesses and families, but we still have much work to do,” Householder said. “This leadership team is up to the challenge.”
The long-time vice chairman of that committee, Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, will be Finance Committee chairman, bringing extensive banking and legislative experience to the role. Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, has been named vice chairman of the House Finance Committee.
Del. Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, will provide continuity to floor sessions should the speaker not be available, taking on the new role of speaker pro tempore. Espinosa, first elected in 2012, will continue to offer input as a member of the House leadership team.
Delegate Gary Howell, R-Mineral, will bring his 14 years of legislative experience, along with a background in business, to preside over the newly elevated Committee on Economic Development and Tourism.
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, just re-elected to his sixth term in the House, will serve as majority whip. Dels. Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, and Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, will serve as his deputy whips, working with assistants in teams to help communicate with the largest majority of Republican delegates since 1900.
Del. Clay Riley, R-Harrison, will serve as conference chairman for the coming session.
In that role, he will help organize and lead majority caucus meetings and policy discussions among Republican members with the regular help of Dels. John Paul Hott, R-Grant, and Doug Smith, R-Mercer, serving as conference vice chairmen.
Speaker Hanshaw also has assembled chairman and vice chairman teams for the House’s major committees, which meet most frequently during session: Education, Energy, Government Organization, Health and Human Resources and Judiciary in addition to the newly elevated committees on Economic Development and Tourism, as well as Technology and Infrastructure.
Del. Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson, will serve as Howell’s vice chairman for the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, will continue leading the Technology and Infrastructure Committee with Del. Jarred Cannon, R-Putnam, serving as vice chairman.
Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer, will continue as chairman of the education committee, with Dels. Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, and Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, both filling the vice chairman role for the committee.
Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, will continue as chairman of the energy committee, with Del. Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, serving as vice chairman.
Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, will continue leading the Judiciary Committee with Del. Tom Fast, R-Fayette, as the committee’s vice chairman.
Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor, who had previously served as vice chairman of the Health and Human Resources Committee, will return to that committee and serve as its chairman, with Del. Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, serving as her vice chairman.
Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, will fill the newly created senior leadership role of deputy speaker, to assist Speaker Hanshaw and the majority leader with advancing caucus priorities as well as serving as a liaison for the House with the Senate and the executive branch.
Del. Rohrbach also will continue to serve as chairman of the House Republican Legislative Committee, the political arm of the House Republican Caucus.
Additional leadership for subject-matter committees and other committee membership will be posted on the Legislature’s website in the coming weeks.
