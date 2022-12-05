House Speaker Roger Hanshaw has knocked down a leadership challenge, but also says changes are straight ahead for some committee chairs and other leadership positions.
Hanshaw wasn’t ready to announce the changes yet during an appearance on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” but he said they will be worked out within the next couple of weeks.
“We’ll make the full announcement of all the committee leadership posts probably within the next week, week and a half. We’re working on it today,” said Hanshaw, R-Clay.
House Government Organization Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, challenged Hanshaw for the speaker’s position. The Sunday afternoon vote of the Republican majority was secret ballot and behind closed doors, but multiple sources said the final tally was 53 votes for Hanshaw to 30 for Steele, with five GOP members absent.
Steele has continued in his committee chairman’s role even while challenging Hanshaw. But his continued participation in that role seems doubtful.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/05/speaker-hanshaw-suffice-to-say-we-will-have-some-significant-reorganization-of-our-leadership/
