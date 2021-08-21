Steel Pterodactyl to perform at Ivy Terrace

Lewisburg – Local rock and reggae group Steel Pterodactyl will take the terrace for Carnegie Hall’s upcoming Ivy Terrace Concert on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m.
Formed in 1992, Steel Pterodactyl has performed at venues and festivals across West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland with such groups as JGB, Ekoostic Hooka, Rasta Rafiki and The Recipe.
In 2020, the band added a horn section and now includes members Chris Baker (guitar/vocals), Casey Cantrell (drums), Chris Clemons (bass), Jeff Eisenbeiss (acoustic guitar/percussion/vocals), Rick Leatherman (sax), Philip McLaughlin (guitar/keyboard/vocals), Steve Metzler (trombone), and Brennan Wood (trumpet).
The concert will take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.
The remaining Ivy Terrace schedule is Seldom Free (original groove/rock) on Sept. 9, Jack Grace Band (original alt-country) on Sept. 23, and Chance McCoy (indie folk) on Oct. 7.