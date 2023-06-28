Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Air Quality and the state Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health are issuing a statewide Air Quality Advisory for fine particulate matter as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to impact air quality in the eastern United States.
According to AirNow.gov, unofficial air monitors indicate counties in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle (Air Quality Index score of 201-300), the Morgantown-Clarksburg-Fairmont area (151-200), and the Charleston area (101-150) are currently the most impacted in the state.
Per the Environmental Protection Agency, people in areas with poor air quality are encouraged to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities. N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.