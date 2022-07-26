State's revenue growth for FY 2022 was more than $1.07 billion

CHARLESTON — “I’ve probably got the best time to be secretary of revenue in the history of the state ... Things went remarkably well in fiscal year 2022.”
That was the message from Dave Hardy, cabinet secretary for the W.Va. Department of Revenue, to the members of the Legislative Joint Standing Committee on Finance during their interim meeting on Monday, scheduled just a few hours prior to convening for a special session called by Gov. Jim Justice.
Hardy said the state’s revenue growth for fiscal year (FY) 2022 was 22.1 percent over FY 2021, adding that amounted to more than $1.07 billion.
“That means, in the fiscal year, we had a surplus bigger than the entire state Rainy Day Fund,” Hardy noted. “It took 30 years to build that Rainy Day Fund, and in 12 months we had revenue growth in excess of the Rainy Day Fund.”
The state was able to generate this revenue through the consumer sales tax (up 7.7 percent for the year), personal income tax (up 16.8 percent), corporation net income tax (up 38.5 percent) and severance tax (up 180 percent), according to Hardy.
Of the revenue generated from severance tax, 48 percent was from natural gas and 35 percent was from coal.
“So, the predicted gas boom is upon us,” Hardy said. The remaining severance tax revenues were filed under “miscellaneous” and included revenue from oil and natural gas liquids.
“These are great times and we will be closing our books officially on July 31,” Hardy concluded, adding that the state is going into FY 2023 “very, very strong.”
Mark Muchow, deputy secretary for the W.Va. Department of Revenue, told the committee that the state collected $677.4 million in revenue – a 25.4 percent increase over funds collected in June 2021. Additionally, sales tax is up 9.7 percent for the month, personal income tax is up 22.8 percent, corporation net income tax is up 12.3 percent and severance tax is up 115 percent.
Muchow explained that revenue growth from coal and natural gas hasn’t been driven by increased production, but high demand – especially for natural gas.
“If you were to look at inflation, the poster child for inflation would be natural gas,” Muchow said. “The cost of natural gas is sky high because it’s a world-wide commodity and it’s in short supply in various areas around the world – particularly in Europe.”
For the State Road Fund, Muchow said revenue was $42 million below estimate.
He explained the budget shortfalls were a result of vehicle registration fees being down ($37.8 million) and the fuel excise tax being down ($10.4 million).
Andy Deloney, vice president of state public policy for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, discussed taxation on ready to drink (RTD) beverages.
He said in 2021, roughly 37 million cases of spirits-based RTDs were sold in the United States.
“The pandemic accelerated the growth of these products as adult consumers looked to recreate the cocktail experience at home with convenient pre-mixed cocktails made with premium spirits, fresh ingredients and low alcohol content.”
Further, Deloney stated, “West Virginia spirits consumers are forced to pay much higher for a spirits-based RTD product, even if the product has the exact same or a similar amount of alcohol as an RTD made with malt, sugar or wine.”
“For example, at 6 percent alcohol by volume, the West Virginia rate on spirits-based on RTDs is 35 times the rate on malt- and sugar-based beverages,” Deloney said, adding that this price markup makes West Virginia less competitive in the region.
He suggested that legislators update tax laws so consumers can enjoy spirit-based RTDs at an affordable price while the state continues to generate returns.
Lastly, Chris Marr representing the West Virginia Association of Counties, discussed collection of personal property taxes.
He stated that his team is still working on gathering data for all personal properties that would be affected by Amendment 2, the Property Tax Modernization Amendment which provides counties with revenues that are in excess statewide of $500 million each year. Much of the money received by counties is invested in county school districts.
“Generally speaking, personal property taxes comprise nearly 35-40 percent of all property taxes collected by counties,” Marr said. “Total real personal property comprises the other 60 percent.”
On assessed values, roughly 97-98 percent is collected by counties, Marr explained. Of that revenue, approximately 26 percent goes toward providing local government services and 66 percent of those collections goes toward education.
Marr said once the data is collected, the department will be able to provide more specific details to the Legislature.
