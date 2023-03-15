charleston, w.va. – The state treasurer’s office announced Wednesday that it had returned more than $2.4 million worth of unclaimed property to individuals, businesses and other organizations during February.
The office processed $2,430,607 worth of payments during February – the third month in a row to see historic top-10 returns, according to the state office.
With February’s totals included, the Unclaimed Property Division has returned nearly $16.6 million so far this fiscal year.
