State Treasurer Riley Moore Tuesday announced his office has launched a new online payment services platform, called WV Go-Pay, to help local governments launch online payment services for their constituents.
Last year, Moore proposed Senate Bill 280, which requires all state agencies and political subdivisions, including county and city governments, to provide online payment options by March 1, 2023. The bill was unanimously passed by the Legislature.
The WV Go-Pay platform is now designed to help local governments implement that bill’s provisions.
The WV Go-Pay online payment solution platform is provided through a partnership between the state treasurer’s office and Huntington Merchant Services, powered by Fiserv. It is designed to offer political subdivisions services at low or no cost, with competitive rates for transaction processing.
It features credit/debit card and ACH processing and allows for daily direct deposits.
“People will no longer have to take time off work to go to a local courthouse or city hall to pay for government services, and with our WV Go-Pay platform, they will avoid some of the high service fees currently charged by some places,” Moore said in a press release.
“This is a simple, convenient solution that will benefit citizens across our state, and I’m excited to see it launch,” Treasurer Moore said.