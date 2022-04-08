Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., announced an additional $24.9 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Transit Administration (FTA) from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for public transportation across West Virginia.
In February, Manchin and Capito also announced $13.9 million from the FTA to support transit programs in the Mountain State. In total, West Virginia has received $38,717,888 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for public transit.
In other news from Capitol Hill, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Committee, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on National Parks, and Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., ranking member of the Subcommittee, marking April 16-24, 2022, as National Park Week. This year’s resolution, which was cosponsored by a record 61 U.S. senators, seeks to boost awareness of the value and availability of recreational areas, encouraging people across the country to spend time in America’s treasured national parks. In honor of National Park Week, entrance into all national parks will be free on Saturday, April 16.