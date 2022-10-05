Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Thursday.
Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder on the project, with a bid of $5,645,000. Clifford Family Memorial Bridge was built in 1939, so the WVDOH expedited the replacement.
“It carries 7,000 cars a day, and it’s right in the middle of town,” said state bridge engineer Tracy Brown. The bridge carries U.S. 60 across Dry Creek.
The WVDOH also plans to replace the Ralston Branch Bridge No. 2 near Kopperston in Wyoming County. The existing bridge was built in 1975 on abutments dating from the 1930s and is subject to a 15-ton weight restriction.
