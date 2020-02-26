CHARLESTON – At the request of mental health care providers, West Virginia state senators on Wednesday passed a bill that would make it harder for people with substance use disorder, compared to people with other health conditions, to sue treatment providers.
Senate Bill 821, sponsored by Sen. Tom Takubo, R- Kanawha, states that behavioral health facilities are not liable for "any civil damages as a result of any act or omission arising from or related to drug and alcohol detoxification services, substance use disorder services, drug overdose services, withdrawal services on a short-term basis, or providing crisis stabilization services related to drug and alcohol detoxification services, substance use disorder services, drug overdose services, and withdrawal services on a short-term basis.
That's "so long as the services are provided in good faith and do not involve the gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct of the facility, or its directors, officers, employees, or contractors."
Wednesday was the 50th day of a scheduled 60-day legislative session, so bills had to pass one body of the Legislature to potentially become law this session. The bill passed the Senate, 27-7, but still needs to pass the House of Delegates.
Mark Drennan, CEO of the West Virginia Behavioral Healthcare Providers Association, previously told lawmakers that the 13 state-funded providers his organization represents requested the bill to avoid sending patients to hospitals for medical clearance before accepting them, as ERs are becoming clogged.
On the floor Wednesday, Sen. Mike Romano, D- Harrison, said passing Senate Bill 821 for that purpose is "a bazooka being used to swat a fly." Sen. Rich Lindsay, D- Kanawha and a personal injury lawyer, argued that the bill essentially says people with substance use disorder “don’t deserve the same standard of care they would receive in hospitals" and that "gross negligence" is an almost impossibly high standard.
Locally, Sens. Kenny Mann, R- Monroe, and Rollan Roberts, R- Raleigh, voted for the bill. In an interview, Roberts said he didn't want patients to sit in ERs for hours for medical clearance.
"The idea is that we don't want to prolong the attention that these people need right here right now because of some sort of a regulation or red tape thing," he said.
Lindsay argued, meanwhile, that the providers at behavioral health care facilities are "no different than other health care providers," such as hospitals.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, voted against the bill, saying, in an interview, that he'd come to the realization after voting for the bill in committee that it "treats folks who are dealing with addictions really as second-class citizens."
