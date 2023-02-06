charleston, w.va. – A record-breaking 16.3 million people signed up for an Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace health plan nationwide during the ACA’s 10th open enrollment.
West Virginia saw an increase of almost 23 percent – the sixth highest increase in the nation for states that use heathcare.gov.
Prior to the start of the latest open enrollment, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant funding to organizations that provide free assistance to consumers needing help enrolling in health coverage. In West Virginia, First Choice Services was awarded $1 million to continue and expand its WV Navigator program. The program provides free assistance to people finding and selecting health care options through the Marketplace, Medicaid and CHIP.
Jeremy Smith, the WV Navigator director, said in a press release that the increase in funding has helped the program expand and get the word out about the Marketplace.
“The historic increase in funding for our program last year, and then again this year, has helped our program increase our enrollments by over 30 percent from last year,” Smith said.
Even though open enrollment has ended, some people will qualify for special enrollment periods to enroll throughout the year.
WV Navigator is encouraging anyone who loses health coverage anytime during the year to contact them to find out what their options are.
“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” Smith said.
For free assistance the WV Navigator program is available by calling 304-356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com.
