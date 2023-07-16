charleston, w.va. — Nick Preservati has been hired as director of the West Virginia Office of Energy, an agency under the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
Preservati has over 25 years of experience in the energy industry as an executive, general counsel and litigator.
He most recently served as the co-chair of Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC’s Energy & Environmental Practice Group.
Preservati began his legal career in Chicago, where he worked for the Am Law 200 firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson. He then served as regional counsel for American Electric Power before starting his own boutique law firm in Charleston, W.Va., focusing on energy litigation. For over a decade he served as a managing member and general counsel for multiple energy companies, including CNP Properties, LLC, Met Resources, LLC, and Onyx Energy, LLC.
Preservati obtained his Master of Science degree in Energy Policy and Climate in 2021 from the Johns Hopkins University summa cum laude. He received his Juris Doctorate degree from the Loyola University School of Law - Chicago in 1997 and his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1994.
The West Virginia Office of Energy is responsible for the formulation and implementation of fossil, renewable and energy efficiency initiatives designed to advance energy resource development opportunities and provide energy services to businesses, communities and homeowners in West Virginia.
● ● ●
Nat. Resources’ July technical committee meeting goes virtual.
morgantown, w.va.– The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host the West Virginia State Technical Committee virtual meeting on Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
More than a dozen West Virginia federal, state, and local agencies and conservation organizations are represented on the committee.
Meetings are held bi-annually to discuss the conservation of soil, water, air, plants, wetlands, wildlife, and agriculture.
● ● ●
Belt to chair board of governors; Reese to represent students.
lewisburg, w.va. – Randall Belt, D.O., was elected to serve as chair of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors, the body that oversees the financial, business and educational policies under which the school operates.
A WVSOM alumnus who lives in Johnson City, Tenn., Belt was appointed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in 2021 to fill an unexpired term.
Additionally, Erin Reese, a student in the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Class of 2025, has been elected to the school’s Board of Governors.
Reese, originally from Lock Haven, Pa., received a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience from Susquehanna University.
