Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for March 2022 came in at $488.1 million – an all-time state record for March, according to the governor’s office.
March 2022 collections were $150.1 million above estimate and 29.9 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Nine months through Fiscal Year 2022, year-to-date collections of $3.966 billion are nearly $740 million above the busget estimate, breaking the all-time state record for total surplus through March.
March revenue collections set several additional state records in various categories.
Severance tax collections totaled $83.9 million, a new all-time state record for March, according to the governor. Severance tax collections were $52 million above estimate and 78 percent ahead of prior year receipts. Year-to-date severance tax collections of nearly $500.5 million are also a record. They are $335 million (203 percent) ahead of prior year receipts and are now $264.4 million above the year-to-date estimate – yet another record for March.
Personal income tax collections totaled $204.3 million, and personal income tax collections were nearly 50 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
Consumer sales tax collections were $18.3 million above estimate and 11 percent ahead of prior year receipts, the governor’s numbers showed.
Corporation net income tax collections were nearly $0.3 million above estimate.
washington, d.c.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,
announced $80,000 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the Snowshoe Resort Community District in West Virginia to conduct a feasibility study to assess the employment market available to the District.
The funding is part of the EDA’s Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, which supports business development, economic growth and job creation through investing in coal communities across the country.
The study will examine the Snowshoe Resort Community District’s ability to enhance business growth, explore the elements required to empower business development, attract new companies, and offer permanent employment opportunities.
oak hill
The April Southern Appalachia Labor School (SALS) book sale is scheduled today, Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the SALS annex, located behind the Historic Oak Hill School at 140 School St.
There are thousands of books to browse through, including novels, romances, history, religion, psychology, classics, politics, crafts books, recipe books, and some CDs and LPs. There are children’s books for all ages, too.
With a few exceptions, books are priced at $1 for hardbacks and $.50 for paperbacks. A room has been set aside for clearance books which sell at $1 per bag.
Masks are requested to protect yourself and others. There will be masks available.