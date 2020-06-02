West Virginia’s state revenue collections are $236 million below budget estimates through May with one month left in the fiscal year – much better than a $500 million shortfall being predicted for the entire year not all that long ago.
At his daily pandemic response press conference on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice says no need to worry.
“While the numbers are net ‘not great,’ we’re trending in a way that West Virginia economically is going to be OK,” Justice said.
The state’s constitution obligates West Virginia to end the fiscal year with a balanced budget.
“We have done better in revenue collections in really the tail end of April and throughout all of May than we thought we would do,” the governor said.
General revenue collections for May were $37.7 million below estimate.
Personal income tax collections came in $11 million below estimate, with sales tax collections $9 million below estimate and severance taxes $16.7 million below estimate.
