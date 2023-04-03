charleston, w.va. – West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for March 2023 are $159 million above estimates and 6.1 percent ahead of prior year receipts, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Year-to-date collections are $1.266 billion above estimate and 16 percent ahead of last year.
The following is a brief summary of the four major components that accounted for 92 percent of the year-to-date surplus and more than 90 percent of the year-to-date revenue gain:
• Severance tax collections in March totaled nearly $84.8 million, exceeding the official estimate by nearly $64.2 million. Record year-to-date severance tax collections of $787 million were 57.2 percent ahead of last year and nearly $605 million above estimate.
• March personal income tax collections totaled $200.3 million. Collections exceeded the monthly estimate by $48.1 million. Record year-to-date collections of more than $1.805 billion were $246.7 million above the official estimate and 10.0 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
• Consumer sales tax collections of $139.7 million were $22.5 million above estimate in March and 10.4 percent ahead of prior March collections. Cumulative collections of more than $1.269 billion were $170.8 million above the official estimate and 6.7 percent ahead of last year.
• Corporation net income tax collections totaled nearly $18.5 million in March. Monthly collections were nearly $15.5 million above estimate. Year-to-date collections of $232.9 million were $140.9 million above the official estimate and 21.7 percent ahead of prior year-to-date collections.
