charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia State Tax Department has officially released new personal income tax withholding tables for the 2023 tax year.
West Virginia employers should begin using the revised tables immediately.
The reduced withholdings and estimated tax payments are projected to return $595 million to West Virginians in calendar year 2023.
All documents will be posted to the Tax Department’s website, including:
• Employer's Withholding Notice
• Employee's Withholding/Exemption Certificate
• Percentage Method of Withholding
• Table Method of Withholding
On March 7, 2023, Gov. Justice signed HB 2526, immediately reducing the income tax in tax year 2023 by an average of 21.25 percent.
West Virginia employers with questions regarding these revisions should contact the West Virginia Tax Department on their website or by calling 304-558-3333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.