State police seeking woman reported missing since June 13

Brittany M. Horn (Duff), age 32, of Kermit, has been pronounced missing by the West Virginia State Police.
On Thursday, June 23rd, Corporal G.W. Collins of the Williamson detachment received a report of a missing person, identified as Horn.
Collins was advised she was last seen on June 13th at a residence located at 1561 Jennings Creek Road in Kermit.
Horn reportedly left the residence on foot, carrying a backpack, wearing blue jeans, and a white shirt. Collins also received information she was seen at a residence in the community of Louisa in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
Collins has been in contact with the Kentucky State Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to verify this information.
Any person with information should contact the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-235-6000.