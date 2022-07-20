John William Tucker, 65 of Gordon, has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment following an incident on Monday at about 7 p.m. at his Boone County home where he brandished a rifle in the direction of two state troopers who both fired their guns at him in response to the threat, according to their report.
Tucker fled inside his residence were he remained until his surrender was negotiated. He was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of bond.
No one was injured during this incident.
