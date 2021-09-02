The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Rt. 107 (Stokes Drive) in the Hinton area of Summers County on Friday, Sept. 17.
The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of this checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and or drugs.
The police urge the motoring public to assist them in efforts to stop driving-under-the-influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.