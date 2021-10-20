Kenneth Robert Skaggs, 70, of Oak Hill, died October 18, 2021. Born at Lovers Leap, WV on June 24, 1951, to the late Gordon E. and Vianna Berl Harrah Skaggs. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his brother, Charles Skaggs of Scarbro, and sister Sue Adkins of Lanark. Grave…