A Raleigh County sheriff's deputy shot a man Wednesday, Aug. 18, at an apartment complex on Rural Acres Drive, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
According to the press release, deputies responded to the apartment complex regarding a complaint of indecent exposure. The responding deputy encountered Kevin Eugene Norris, 50, of Beckley. Norris reportedly became uncooperative, refusing to show his hands until he eventually produced what the deputy perceived to be a firearm from a holster on his side, pointing it at the deputy. The deputy fired his weapon, striking Norris.
During the resulting investigation it was discovered that Norris had pointed a pellet gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun.
The remainder of the investigation is ongoing and conducted by the West Virginia State Police.