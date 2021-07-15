Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in the West Virginia State Parks Ultimate Adventurer Challenge – an effort to celebrate adventures in West Virginia's state parks and forests.
Families with children are encouraged to participate in the West Virginia State Parks Junior Adventurer Challenge.
The challenges are open through Sept. 30 and were created to lead adventurers of any experience level on a series of outdoor explorations throughout the West Virginia State Parks System.
"This summer is off to a busy start in West Virginia's state parks and forests and the Adventurer Challenges provide even more ways for families to enjoy their visits to our parks and public lands," said Chelsea Ruby, tourism secretary. "It's incredible to see so many people heading to the outdoors in Almost Heaven and now we're looking forward to witnessing the excitement of both outdoor enthusiasts and kids who complete these new challenges."
To join, choose either the Ultimate or Junior Adventurer Challenge and fill out the form at Wvstateparks.com/adventurerchallenges to receive a challenge card in the mail.
Complete each challenge and get the card stamped at any park office or gift shop.
As each challenge is completed, post photos on Twitter or Instagram with #AlmostHeaven and #WVstateparks.
The Ultimate Adventurer Challenge card includes 10 challenges, such as discovering waterfalls and hiking multiple trails. Once a challenge is completed, the participant will need to get the challenge card stamped at any park office or gift shop and post a photo to Twitter or Instagram using #AlmostHeaven or #WVstateparks.
The Junior Adventurer Challenge is designed with kids and families in mind. The card includes five kid-friendly educational challenges, such as identifying trees and insects. Once a child completes a challenge, a parent will need to initial the challenge card to indicate it has been completed.
Each person who completes the Ultimate Adventurer Challenge will receive an exclusive gift pack and each child who completes the Junior Adventurer Challenge will receive an exclusive West Virginia State Parks Adventurer Challenge medal and certificate.
To receive the gift pack or medal, participants must turn in a completed challenge card at one of the following West Virginia State Parks gift shops:
• Twin Falls Resort State Park;
• Blackwater Falls State Park;
• Chief Logan State Park;
• Hawks Nest State Park;
• Pipestem Resort State Park;
• Tygart Lake State Park.
"This is an exciting opportunity for folks to explore our state parks and forests in a unique way," said Brad Reed, State Parks chief.
"These challenges should encourage visitors to discover new favorite destinations and create memories that will last forever. Plus, it's an added bonus to be rewarded with a gift once all challenges have been completed."
For more information, visit WVstateparks.com/adventurerchallenges.
The West Virginia State Parks System includes 35 parks, nine forests and two rail trails managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, a division of the West Virginia Department of Commerce.
– Mary Catherine Brooks