State park bill passes with revisions

In the final hours of the recent legislative session, Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming, made an impassioned plea on the Senate floor against a bill designed to privatize at least some facilities in West Virginia's state parks.
Although the original bill didn't pass, a revamped version passed both houses of the West Virginia Legislature in the final minutes of the session and now awaits Gov. Jim Justice's signature.
“Even with the compromises on this bill, I was still a 'no' vote,” Stover said.
“To many of us, this bill was about to destroy the soul of our state parks,” Stover emphasized of the original legislation.
“The revised bill was 'less bad' than it could have been. It came down to the last hour before it passed and it was a lot better than it had been, but still...”
State parks in general and Twin Falls Resort State Park particularly hold a special place for Stover as an outdoor enthusiast, environmentalist and naturalist. His first job was at Twin Falls, and he's worked there on and off in several capacities since high school.
“I've washed dishes, waited tables, cooked, and managed the Twin Falls Restaurant. I've been a lifeguard, a naturalist, a desk clerk, a shoveler of dirt and a painter of cabins at Twin Falls,” Stover said.
This session's original privatization attempt was veiled in Senate Bill 485 – a complex piece of legislation that extended private lease agreements from 25 to 50 years, removed all legislative oversight as well as any restrictions on the types of facilities that could have been built on state park lands.
That would have opened state parks to casinos, amusement parks, racetracks or other motorized trails next to areas that are now reserved for “quiet spaces,” Stover explained.
The final version reduced leases to 40 years as opposed to 50 and public hearings, in the county where the state park is located, are now required before any privately funded facilities can be built on state park lands.
The revised bill also requires that all new facilities meet the criteria set forth in state law regarding the purpose of state parks, which is “... to promote conservation by preserving and protecting natural areas of unique or exceptional scenic, scientific, cultural, archaeological, or historic significance, and to provide outdoor recreational opportunities for the citizens of this state and its visitors.”
“This should protect state parks from destructive or incompatible projects,” according to Walt Shupe, who recently retired after 33 years in West Virginia's state park system.
Shupe served as superintendent of Holly River, Watoga, and Pipestem Resort state parks before retiring.
“It’s unlikely, with the guardrails that were amended into this bill, the interest in inappropriate development will be significant,” Shupe emphasized.
“The original bill could have been disastrous,” Stover noted. “Would you want some type of motorized trail next to a lodge or other quiet place on a park?”
State parks offer much more than monetary benefits, Stover noted, including shared family experiences, both mental and physical health improvements from the walking and hiking trails, in addition to the environmental protections provided in the parks.
“Outdoor recreation is the third thing for which state parks are designed,” Stover explained. “The first and second purposes are protecting natural and historical sites.”
The state just spent $150 million updating and renovating state parks.
“The people in state government responsible for spending this money did a great job,” Stover said. “There are more people visiting our state parks now – probably more than ever before – and using the facilities.
“State parks are probably making more money than they ever have. This is just not a good time to lease out our parks,” Stover noted.
“Concession-run private parks don't work,” Shupe emphasized, adding the state has previously tried privatization and it has failed miserably.
Stover said private contracts at Canaan Valley and Pipestem resort state parks had both failed.
“The facilities all had to be redone,” Stover said.
At Canaan Valley, the buildings were in such bad condition, they had to be torn down and replaced by the state.
Stonewall Resort has been in default of its millions of dollars in revenue bonds for years.
Twin Falls started out with concession-run facilities, including the restaurant, the lodge, the golf course, among others, Stover explained.
“It didn't work, except for the restaurant, which has done well as a private concession,” Stover said.
Once the contractors see a facility is struggling, they will not put any money in maintenance, Shupe noted.
“They will leave a broken facility,” he said.
Private contractors are only interested in the revenue-producing facilities within the state parks, Shupe noted; they will leave all the maintenance and other costs to the state.
“They get all the revenue and take none of the costs ... If privatization worked, contractors would be building such resorts all over the place,” Shupe said.
“We get the parks in good shape, then these private contractors come in and want to get their fingers in the profits,” he said.
“It is my belief the governor got a bill that he can work with,” Stover said. “We all need to be vigilant when it comes to our parks. State parks are worth saving.”