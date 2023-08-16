After a week’s delay and some concern, West Virginia officials announced a new project to produce clean hydrogen from natural gas in Mason County and deposit greenhouse gas emissions beneath state-owned wildlife areas.
The state Economic Development Authority on Wednesday approved up to $62.5 million in forgivable loans for Houston-based Fidelis New Energy. Gov. Jim Justice then announced the project and introduced company leaders during an event at the state Culture Center.
“This is cutting edge, an opportunity beyond belief,” Justice said.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/08/16/state-officials-announce-hydrogen-plant-with-big-public-investment-and-lots-of-questions/
