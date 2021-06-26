County commissioners in southern West Virginia responded with relief Friday to a decision by state lawmakers to freeze the daily rate that each county is charged to house a pre-trial prisoner in a regional jail.
During a special session Thursday, state lawmakers capped the daily rate at $48.25 per prisoner that counties must pay to the Regional Jail Authority. The rate had been the same since 2013, and state legislators had voted in 2018 to keep the rate until July 1, 2021.
In January 2018, when lawmakers set the rate, the cost to the state to house an inmate was $53.20 a day. In January 2020, Department of Homeland Security officials reported to state lawmakers earlier this month, the rate was $54.88 — even as a number of pre-trial people who are being housed in the overcrowded Southern Regional Jail have reported to the media that they sleep atop thin foam pads on a concrete floor, crowded toe-to-head with other prisoners, and that they receive inadequate medical care, mandatory uniforms that do not fit and inadequate hygiene products.
With just days to go, legislators voted to "freeze" the daily rate for another year. The proposed increase was about 14 percent, to $54.88, based on DHS calculations.
Legislators also provided $9 million from the state's surplus funds to delay the jail increases until 2022. They vowed to look at ways to lower counties' jail costs in the meantime.
"It's not a fix"
Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver welcomed the news of the rate freeze but cautioned it will not be permanent.
"It's not a fix," said Tolliver. "They will, eventually, raise it."
Raleigh is currently paying around $160,000 a month – nearly $2 million a year – to the Regional Jail Authority, Tolliver said Friday.
In the fall of 2019, Tolliver had led a seven-county push to urge legislators to give counties relief on jail bills. As the opioid epidemic ravaged the state, the crime rate rose and jail bills soared. The coal severance tax collections in the county and other southern counties were dismal during the same period, county officials reported.
In previous years, the county had paid more than $200,000 a month. The high jail bill costs prompted Tolliver and a number of other commissioners to petition state legislators for relief last fall.
Tolliver reported in May that Commissioner Greg Duckworth had started working with a task force that includes Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield and Commission liaison Steve Davis, resulting in the lower jail bill. The officials utilize the Day Report Center and home confinement for non-violent offenders, Tolliver said.
Around 120 people were placed on day reporting, and around 80 were wearing ankle bracelets in May.
On Friday, Hatfield said that a "substantial bit" of the lowered jail bill in Raleigh County has been because of the task force's work. He said his office is working to bring pre-trial felons to court more quickly. Once a judge enters a guilty plea or a conviction, the State Department of Corrections begins to pay the bill to house the inmate.
Hatfield said a lag between arrest and indictment can result in high jail bills. By expediting cases, he said, the prosecutor's office has stayed half a million dollars under budget with the jail bill.
"If you have a back log of people in jail, all that pre-trial incarceration time is chargeable to the county," he said. "One thing I think is important for our county to continue doing but other counties to start doing is being cognizant of who's in jail on their bill.
"If you don't monitor that, you can quickly get into a situation where your jail bill's going to balloon on you," Hatfield said.
"It's not a matter of letting people out of jail. It's a matter of getting them to their final destinations sooner, rather than later, and not letting them linger on pre-trial incarceration," Hatfield said.
"That's why speed is so important in prosecutors' offices, is because it really does affect a county's overall budget."
Tolliver said the county has $2.3 million budgeted for the jail bill during the next fiscal year.
Hatfield reported that, even with the cost hike that will likely occur next fiscal year, jail costs can be brought lower.
"I wouldn't want Raleigh County to worry," he said. "I think we're going to be OK, even with an eventual per diem increase."
"A tremendous burden"
Other counties in the state have not been able to pay their monthly jail payments. Seven counties, including Webster County, have been behind for at least 90 days.
Webster owes the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation around $2.8 million and is further behind than any other county in the state, due to reduced coal severance tax collections.
Like Raleigh County, Wyoming County has managed to pay the jail bill, said Wyoming Commissioner Jason Mullins, but the bill takes a bite out of the county budget.
Mullins said the bill usually runs over $100,000 but that in May it was "way down to $61,422.25."
The commissioner said the Wyoming jail bill was reduced because a group of judges recently came in and set up new court dates to expedite the cases from the pre-trial phase.
"We have kept up with our jail bill," said Mullins. "We are paying it on time, but some counties cannot.
"We're proud of that, but the amount of money we spend on incarcerating inmates, there's so much of it we could be doing and funding other things — great things for the county. So we're glad it didn't raise any more, because it is a burden on the county.
"It's a tremendous burden on our budget."
Mullins said that the bill runs, usually, more than a million dollars annually.
"That is just a large amount of money and rate for the tax base we have here in the county," said Mullins of the 19,614 residents counted in the 2021 U.S. Census, a population loss of 1.95 percent since 2010. "We have plenty of things to clear money to work on.
"We have a growing economy here."
He added that the county has infrastructure needs, too.
Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher reported that the freeze on the per diem rate was good news in her county, too.
"This is an essential move," said Tincher. "Fortunately, Greenbrier County's able to pay our jail bill.
"We're not behind on our jail bill. We pay it every month, but there is a need to re-evaluate the cost and how the expenses are paid, as far as the counties, the cities, the municipalities and the state.
"I'm extremely glad the hold was put in place until the next year, to be able to re-evaluate it and, hopefully, everyone will come together and look at the options and come up with a better plan for counties, because it is a very cumbersome expense on every county."