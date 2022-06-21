West Virginia Republican Party Chairman Mark Harris says he will not resign after other state party officers publicly asked him to do so, but he also says he won’t seek another term as party leader.
State party leaders put out a statement Saturday night citing “allegations of inappropriate behavior.”
On Tuesday morning, Harris put out his own statement. State Republicans are set to have an election for party leadership at the end of next month.
“I will not allow these anonymous accusations from a handful of craven malcontents to detract from the success of the Republican Party in West Virginia,” he stated. “When I was elected in March 2021, I promised to serve until the Summer Meeting in 2022. I will keep that promise.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/06/21/state-gop-chairman-says-he-will-not-resign-under-pressure-but-also-wont-seek-another-term/