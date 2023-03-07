washington, d.c. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) has appropriated $17.4 million for the state of West Virginia to support restoring and protecting forest and aquatic habitats, as well as expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and education programs.
The office of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced the funding.
The FWS Wildlife Restoration Program is getting the bulk of the outlay, $13.2 million. It provides funding to states and wildlife agencies to support projects that restore, conserve and enhance wild birds and mammals and their habitats. Projects include improving access to wildlife resources, wildlife area acquisition and management, research, hunter education and management of shooting ranges.
The balance of the state funding, $4.2 million, is for the FWS Sport Fish Restoration Program, which provides funding to states and fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education. These investments also support connecting people with nature through outdoor recreational opportunities and aquatic resources education programs.
